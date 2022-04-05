City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Temporary Trail Closure

All Natural Surface Trails Will Be Closed Until Further Notice During the Spring Thaw

It’s officially “muddy season” in Duluth when the trails are temporarily closed. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department sent out a press release stating that all natural surface trails have been temporarily closed during the spring thaw, until further notice. The current wet soil conditions can significantly damage the trails. Heavy foot and bike traffic this time of year will contribute to trail erosion.

However, all cross country ski trails will remain open as long as the snow stays.

There’s a list of the paved and gravel surface trail opportunities for walking or cycling included in the City’s press release that can be found here.