Former Kemps Dairy Plant Demolished In Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Another demolition is underway in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District to make way for future development.

The demo is happening at the former Kemps Dairy Plant just a block up from West Superior Street on 20th Avenue West.

While it’s not known what specifically going into the location, the new owners did say in 2020 that it could be a hotel or apartment building.

Neighboring business Free Air Life Co. said they love the transformation that continues to happen in Lincoln Park.

“I really hope that it becomes more of a destination than a neighborhood because it’s definitely something that’s been changing within the last 5 years or so,” said Thomas Chicka, sales associate at Free Air Life. “It’s become less of a part of town — more of a destination. People come to Duluth to go to Lincoln Park to go shop and eat and hangout, and we’re really excited to see that change going on.”

This latest demolition comes just weeks after the former Esmund Building was flattened to make way for apartments and retail space.