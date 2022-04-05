Hermantown’s Michael Lau Commits to Augsburg Football Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This wee, Hermantown’s Michael Lau announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to joining the Augsburg football team.

Lau was on the All-Conference and All-Section Team last season after throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a senior. One of those touchdowns was the epic hail mary pass to Beau Janzig that gave the Hawks a stunning win on the road over Duluth East.

Lau was also a standout for the Hermantown basketball and baseball teams.