Lake Avenue Restaurant To Host ‘Ukrainian Benefit Specialty Dinner’ Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar is hosting a “Ukrainian Benefit Specialty Dinner” Thursday evening.

The restaurant is partnering with the head chef from Moscow on the Hill in St. Paul, which has many Ukrainian employees with family overseas.

Derek Snyder says 100 percent of the proceeds from the dinner will go toward helping those families with food, water, shelter and travel as they attempt to leave the war zone.

The dinner is Thursday and 6 p.m. at the restaurant in Canal Park.