Salvation Army Food Shelf Still in Need

The initiative is part of the Minnesota Food Share campaign.

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Salvation Army is in desperate need of donations for its food shelf.

Salvation Army has been collecting donations since the end of February but are more than three-thousand dollars short of the goal and lacking seven-thousand pounds of food.

“If we didn’t have the food shelves in the city of Duluth, there would be a lot of people and a lot of kids that would be hungry,” says program supervisor Nancy Leslie, “There’s lots of food shelves going on, there’s one open everyday and people can access those food shelves all the time if they need to. Ours you can use once a month and most of them you can once a month too. But, the donations are down so we need to get them picked up.”

The Salvation Army is collecting donations through April 10. Non-perishable items and cash are best. They are located on 27th Avenue West in Duluth.