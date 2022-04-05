Severe Weather Awareness Week Continues in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Although the weather outside doesn’t seem like it, severe weather season is coming and the National Weather Service is making sure that you are prepared.

It is severe weather awareness week in Minnesota as experts talk about what to do and how to stay prepared when severe weather strikes like thunderstorms, flooding, tornadoes and more.

“Make sure you check the forecast, know if today is a day that we could see severe weather and that to know what to do when that severe weather could strike so that you’re not in a situation where you’re out hiking and you see a dark cloud in the distance and you don’t know what’s coming at you, so being prepared for your day,” National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Moore said.

The National Weather Service will focus on their topics on social media for the remainder of the week, including state-wide tornado drills on Thursday.