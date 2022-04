UMD Baseball Gets Road Sweep Over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The UMD baseball team swept Sioux Falls 7-3 in Game 1 and 11-6 in Game 2.

The Bulldogs will have their home opener on Sunday as they will host Winona State for a double header, followed by a single game on Monday. The series will take place at Wade Stadium.