Vikings Legend, Superior Native Doug Sutherland Passes Away at 73

Sutherland played ten seasons in Minnesota as a member of the legendary "Purple People Eaters".

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday afternoon that Superior native Doug Sutherland has died at the age of 73.

Sutherland played ten seasons in Minnesota as a member of the legendary “Purple People Eaters”, joining future Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, along with Jim Marshall, on the star-studded line. He started in 90 regular season games, the fourth-highest in franchise history. Sutherland also played in three of Minnesota’s four Super Bowl appearances, which earned him a spot on the 50 Greatest Vikings list.

Sutherland was drafted by out of the University of Wisconsin-Superior in the 14th round of the 1970 NFL Draft by New Orleans. He would eventually be traded to Minnesota a year later to play for Hall of Fame head coach and fellow Superior native Bud Grant. After his NFL career, he would coach at UWS for five seasons. Sutherland was also a member of Superior High School’s first graduating class.

“Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest legends,” Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement released through the team. “His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn’t miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug’s friends and family.”