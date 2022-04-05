Voting Underway for Superior Spring Elections

In Superior, the ballot includes contested races for both city council and school board.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Polls are open on Tuesday across Wisconsin for the spring election.

In Superior, the ballot includes contested races for both city council and school board.

Election workers say that even though it’s a smaller election, they’ve still seen a good turnout and they emphasized the importance of voting in these elections.

“These people are right here in front of you, they’re making decisions on behalf of you and it’s really important to understand who you are voting for. It is just as important as you said as a presidents election; you are voting for someone to stand up on your behalf,” election inspector Diana Brooks-Hoff said.

Ashland and Hayward also have several items on the ballot on Tuesday. Polling locations can be found on the city’s website and will be open until 8:00 p.m. We’ll have election results on the news at 9 and online.