Concert held in Cloquet for Sex Trafficking Awareness

CLOQUET, Minn. – On Wednesday, people came together for a concert in Cloquet to raise awareness against sex trafficking.

The band Remedy Drive was at Common Ground during their tour for counter trafficking events. Several local churches and organizations came together as well.

While bringing in money for rescues and raids and opening up conversations about trafficking. The band uses their voices to help keep awareness, and shine a light on the injustice.

“I thought I couldn’t do anything and I thought that what I could so would be insignificant. And, there are plenty of people that would say it is insignificant, but I believe in using our camera lenses, our guitars, our voices, our songs, our art, our youth for the sake of justice,” Remedy Drive Band Member, David Zach says.

This was the first night doing an event like this. There is hope that this may become an annual event.