Cyclospora Found in Ocean Mist Farms Brand Romaine Hearts

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is alerting consumers to avoid eating a specific lot of Ocean Mist Farms brand romaine hearts sold at several stores throughout Wisconsin. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture laboratory found Cyclospora in the product during routine surveillance. During its investigation, it was determined some of the affected product was delivered to retail food establishments in Wisconsin. The affected product includes:

 Ocean Mist Farms romaine hearts lettuce, 22 oz. packages, coding “22RHDM2L” with a

harvest date of “MAR10.” The product was grown in Coachella, Calif.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should discard them.

Symptoms of illness caused by Cyclospora typically include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of

appetite, and weight loss. People usually become ill about a week after eating contaminated food, but

this period can range from two to 14 days.

The product was sold at the following Wisconsin stores:

 Dick’s Fresh Market – Amery, Osceola, River Falls, Somerset

 MarketPlace – St. Croix Falls

 Nilssen’s Foods – Baldwin, Cumberland, Ellsworth, Glenwood City

 Super One Harbor View – Superior

 Wayne’s Foods Plus – Danbury, Webster