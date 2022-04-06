DECC Host Minnesota Chiefs Of Police Association Training Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is playing host this week to police chiefs and command leaders from the several hundred departments across Minnesota.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association’s annual Executive Training Institute is one of their largest events of the year. It typically rotates between several cities, and this year was Duluth’s turn to host.

“We’ll have general sessions that have national level speakers,” says Association President Eric Werner, “We’ll have other smaller breakouts that are more operational or administrative that are pertinent to our agencies across the state.”

Werner adds it also features an expo that had several dozen businesses showing off the latest technology, education, and support services department can access and assist in their everyday operations. “We can’t run our operations unless we partner with our community. All of those vendors are brought into the room, and that’s where we develop that relationship with those vendors, understand the new technology and new ideas, and then we bring that back to our home agencies and our city councils and communities.”

The expo is also a chance for departments to learn from each other. Werner says everyone can learn from each other, no matter if they have a force size of one officer or over 700. “Across that it’s over 300 police departments, but we have different ideas. And when you develop those relationships, when you network, and when you share that, that’s how we police our communities better.”

The event also includes a banquet Wednesday evening, honoring some of the accomplishments departments achieves over the past year.