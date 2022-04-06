Duluth Denfeld Baseball Team Still Waiting to Get Outside

The Hunters next scheduled game is next Thursday at home against defending section champs Grand Rapids.

DULUTH, Minn. – There three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mother Nature not caring about your kids’ baseball game, including at Duluth Denfeld.

Tuesday, The Hunters were supposed to open their season at home against Hermantown. That was postponed due to weather and Thursday’s game between the Hunters and Duluth East will not happen either, which means more time indoors and waiting for things to clear up outside.

“We’re going to be ready for sure, no matter what. If there’s delays, we’ll be always practicing every week, getting ready to go and we’ll be dialed in for the season,” senior Logan Nylund said.

“We all really wanted to play and get going right away. It stinks that the weather is not going our way. But we’ll play in the highway in negative 20 degrees. We don’t care,” said senior Dane Dzuck.

The Denfeld squad features a handful of college prospects who are looking to put a bow on their unique high school careers.

“It’s kind of sad just that I’ve played with these guys since 12 years old and we’re all gonna go our separate ways. And just trying to leave an impact on the younger guys, show them how to work hard and they can make their college dreams possible, too,” senior Cade Christenson said.

“We’ve had more Division I players and more impact Division I college baseball players come out of this far north then we’ve had in a long time. For a lot of these guys and the three guys that are on my team that are headed off, there’s a little bit of pathway that I think seems a little more realistic than it was maybe when I went to college in the mid-90s,” said head coach Joe Wicklund.

