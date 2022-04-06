Duluth Public Library Foundation Celebrates Library Giving Day

To donate, head over to Duluth Library Foundation.org

DULUTH, Minn.– As part of National Library Giving Day, the Duluth Public Library Foundation hosted a fundraising event down in Canal Park.

Hoops Brewery partnered with the library foundation in an effort to raise money for the public library here in Duluth in order to take their library services to the next level.

“We’ve got pizza after school and a chance to connect with other kids who love books, we have book clubs for adults, craft programs,” says Duluth Public Library manager, Carla Powers, “Really we’re looking to give people a chance to continue learning and expressing their creativity no matter what their age.”

So far tonight the library foundation has raised a little over 50-thousand dollars, just short of their 55-thousand dollar goal.