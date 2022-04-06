Lake Avenue Hosts Benefit for Local Ukrainian Families

Lake Avenue has raised $10,000 so far in their efforts.

DULUTH, Minn.– With the increasing violence going on in Ukraine, one local restaurant in Canal Park is hosting a benefit for Ukrainian families here in Minnesota.

Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar has partnered with the head chef from Moscow on the Hill in St. Paul, to help raise money for their Ukrainian Employees with families over seas impacted by the war.

“To have the opportunity to help out our community and our locals community, his cooks alone in his kitchen is something super awesome to be able to give them the money to give to their families over seas,” says head chef of Lake Avenue Restaurant, Jeff Zervas, “Obviously it’s hard for the families over there but there’s obviously locals here that are also in pain and suffering and would like the help, so being able to help them is pretty amazing.”

The restaurant has gone to great lengths to incorporate Ukrainian culture in the meal they’ll be serving.

Co-owner, Derek Snyder says, “All the wine was donated from this Ukrainian family in New York, and they make all the wines. We have the fish guys, they purveyed food for us so we’ve got fish and meat coming in from them. Our chef is excited to work with the chef from the cities and bring that restaurants culture and entrees to our restaurant and show Duluthians some really exciting food and wine and have a night where we are focused globally.”

The benefit has been fully reserved for Thursday night. To donate you can access the Go Fund Me on any of Lake Avenue’s social media pages.