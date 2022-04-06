Longtime Superior School Board Member Kintop Voted Out, 2 Newcomers Move In

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Christina Kintop, a nearly 20-year veteran of the Superior School Board and current board vice president, was voted out of her seat during Tuesday’s Spring General Election with nearly 27 percent of the vote, according to the county’s unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Edward Gallagher, a detective of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, got 32 percent of the vote, and stay-at-home mom and Superior School Dist. substitute teacher Brooke Taylor got 31 percent of the vote.

Both Gallagher and Taylor take the win, as there were two seats open on the school board.

“This campaign has opened the eyes of our community. I believe now is the time for change. Now is the time for the community to decide this election. The district should not be controlled by the political left or right. The district should be controlled by Superior, the community it represents,” Gallagher posted on Facebook on Election Day.

“As a board, they need to come together and make positive changes for our district. I think there can be a ton of good that comes from this election and there has to be for our students’ sake,” Taylor said in a Facebook post on Election Day.

For more on races throughout Douglas County and surrounding counties, click here.