Longtime Superior School Board Member Out, Two Newcomers Move In

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District has elected two new school board members pushing out Christina Kintop, a nearly 20-year veteran of the Superior School Board and current board Vice President.

It happened during Tuesday’s Spring General Election. Kintop getting nearly 27 percent of the vote, according to the county’s unofficial results Tuesday evening.

With two seats open on the board, Edward Gallagher, a detective of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, got 32 percent of the vote, and stay-at-home mom and Superior School Dist. Substitute teacher Brooke Taylor got 31 percent of the vote, taking both available seats.

Since day one, both newly elected members have had a stance on community support.

“Change is always hard, it will take time. I think we need to ease into our positions as well. We have a lot to learn, but I think that once they get to know us I think they’ll be hopefully excited to work with us and hear some of our ideas that we have to present,” said Brooke Taylor.

“We need staff that feels comfortable to approach board members and or the superintendent to let them know what’s working and what’s not working and so we need to create that environment where the staff does feel comfortable coming and talking to us, so we can make those positive changes,” said Ed Gallagher.

Meanwhile, Mike Herrick was elected to serve a one-year term after former superior City Councilor Craig Sutherland resigned last November. And, in the 5th District, Brent Fennessey was re-elected to his fourth term on the council. Superior School teacher Mark Johnson was elected to council as well.