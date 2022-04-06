Mid To Late Week Winter/Spring Storm Reports
The following reports come from the Northland’s Tuesday-Thursday storm system! Mainly snow and precipitation totals have been listed with this system.
Snow
Silver Bay, MN: 13.0″
Murphy City, MN: 12.0″
Grand Marais, MN: 9.0″
Hovland, MN: 9.0″
Finland, MN: 8.0″
Sea Gull Lake, MN: 8.0″
Two Harbors, MN: 7.8″
Lutsen, MN: 7.2″
Sawbill Lake, MN: 7.2″
Duluth, MN: 6.5″
Castle Danger, MN: 6.5″
Gary New Duluth, MN: 6.5″
Rice Lake, MN: 6.0″
Wolf Ridge, MN: 5.5″
Brimson, MN: 5.4″
Lester Park, MN: 5.2″
Hermantown, MN: 5.0″
Grand Rapids, MN: 4.8″
Sawyer, MN: 4.6″
French River, MN: 4.5″
Chisholm, MN: 4.4″
Wrenshall, MN: 4.4″
Nemadji, MN: 3.7″
Marcell, MN: 3.6″
Ball Club, MN: 3.6″
Holyoke, MN; 3.6″
Keewatin, MN: 3.5″
Cloquet, MN: 3.0″
Precipitation
Grand Marais, MN: 1.28″
Two Harbors, MN: 1.28″
Grand Rapids, MN: 0.96″
Duluth, MN: 0.95″
International Falls, MN: 0.82″
Ashland, WI: 0.67″
Ashland, WI: 0.62″
La Pointe, WI: 0.58″
Hayward, WI: 0.57″
Superior, WI: 0.53″
Hibbing, MN: 0.51″
Eveleth, MN: 0.47″
Hinckley, MN: 0.36″
Cloquet, MN: 0.34″
Solon Springs, WI: 0.34″