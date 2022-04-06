Mid To Late Week Winter/Spring Storm Reports

The following reports come from the Northland’s Tuesday-Thursday storm system! Mainly snow and precipitation totals have been listed with this system.

Snow

Silver Bay, MN: 13.0″

Murphy City, MN: 12.0″

Grand Marais, MN: 9.0″

Hovland, MN: 9.0″

Finland, MN: 8.0″

Sea Gull Lake, MN: 8.0″

Two Harbors, MN: 7.8″

Lutsen, MN: 7.2″

Sawbill Lake, MN: 7.2″

Duluth, MN: 6.5″

Castle Danger, MN: 6.5″

Gary New Duluth, MN: 6.5″

Rice Lake, MN: 6.0″

Wolf Ridge, MN: 5.5″

Brimson, MN: 5.4″

Lester Park, MN: 5.2″

Hermantown, MN: 5.0″

Grand Rapids, MN: 4.8″

Sawyer, MN: 4.6″

French River, MN: 4.5″

Chisholm, MN: 4.4″

Wrenshall, MN: 4.4″

Nemadji, MN: 3.7″

Marcell, MN: 3.6″

Ball Club, MN: 3.6″

Holyoke, MN; 3.6″

Keewatin, MN: 3.5″

Cloquet, MN: 3.0″

Precipitation

Grand Marais, MN: 1.28″

Two Harbors, MN: 1.28″

Grand Rapids, MN: 0.96″

Duluth, MN: 0.95″

International Falls, MN: 0.82″

Ashland, WI: 0.67″

Ashland, WI: 0.62″

La Pointe, WI: 0.58″

Hayward, WI: 0.57″

Superior, WI: 0.53″

Hibbing, MN: 0.51″

Eveleth, MN: 0.47″

Hinckley, MN: 0.36″

Cloquet, MN: 0.34″

Solon Springs, WI: 0.34″