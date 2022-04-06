Passed: $49.7M Bond Referendum To Update, Renovate Hayward Community School Dist.

HAYWARD, Wis. – Tuesday’s Spring Election brought a big backing for the Hayward Community School District and its proposal to borrow nearly $50 million to upgrade and renovate multiple school buildings.

1,922 people voted in favor of the bond referendum while 956 voted against it.

According to the district, the money would improve safety and security, increase learning opportunities for students, and fix aging building systems that have outlived their useful life.

