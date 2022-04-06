Ashland Voters Support Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

ASHLAND, Wis. — During the Wisconsin Spring Election yesterday, citizens of Ashland voted to pass the recreational use of marijuana for those over the age of 21.

On Tuesday, 955 voters said this should be allowed, 234 said it should be illegal, and 398 said it should only be for medical use. An Ashland City Councilor brought the debate to the polls to hear the community response.

The city of Ashland does not have the power to officially pass this law, but the results are what Lindell hopes to send to state legislature in hopes of full legalization.

