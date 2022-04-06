St. Louis County Board Thanks It’s Health Partners

The St. Louis County Board recognized the local health organizations, in the Southern part of the county, yesterday. The Board took the time to recognize these entities for helping with COVID operations.

Board members took the time to individually recognize different health partners that have helped them with COVID operations.

There were 35 organizations mentioned that provided their support with testing, vaccinations, and community outreach.

A few of the present organizations recognized were CHUM, AICHO, Community Action Duluth, Essential Health, and Lifehouse, among others.