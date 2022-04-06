The Minnesota Twins Season Opener Delayed Due To Weather
(FOX 9) – The Minnesota Twins announced the 2022 season opener has been delayed due to weather.
Originally scheduled for Thursday, the game against the Seattle Mariners will now start Friday at 3:10 p.m. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m.
All the season opening events, including the Breakfast on the Plaza, have been moved to Friday as well.
People with tickets have several options according to the Twins:
- Utilize their tickets for admission into the April 8 rescheduled Opening Day game.
- Utilize their tickets toward any future Twins regular season home game in 2022 (subject to ticket availability). All exchanges must be made at least 24 hours before the April 8 game. (Please note that due to their limited capacity, tickets in the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, Thomson Reuters Champions Club and Budweiser Roof Deck will be valid only for the April 8 rescheduled game).
- Tickets for the postponed game are not subject to refunds.
- Tickets purchased from a secondary ticket reseller will be good for the April 8 rescheduled game only.
- Complimentary tickets are valid for the April 8 rescheduled game only.
Tickets for Friday’s game are still available.