UW-Superior Hosts Annual Math Meet

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Over 100 of the best young math minds from across the Northland gathered at UW-Superior Wednesday to put their knowledge to the test.

The university’s mathematics and computer science department’s annual High School Math Meet had students from eight schools answer questions in geometry, calculus, algebra, trigonometry and elementary functions, and probability and statistics.

“Each event has an overall winner,” says Associate Professor Jonathan Totushek, “they get some pretty cool prizes from the UWS Bookstore. We also have runner-up prizes that get like t-shirts and things like that. The team event they all get trophies, so there’s team bragging rights there.”

Totushek adds that for some of the students taking part, this is their biggest event of the year to showcase their skills to the public. “This is their big competition that a lot of them really strive for every year. Some schools put a lot of work into studying and preparing for this, and the students come in all excited and ready to go, and they love it.”

Winners this year included:

Team Event:

Rice Lake

Northwestern

Drummond

Event Winners

Kole Klemme (Rice Lake)

Calindria Ligget (Barnum)

Evan Dong (Rice Lake)

Scott Gilbert (Rice Lake)

Jacob Meier (Grantsburg)

This was the first time since 2019 the Math Meet was held in person at UW-Superior. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The 2021 event was held virtually.