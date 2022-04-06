Whole Foods Co-op’s Round Up at Register Program Enters Sixth Year

DULUTH, Minn. – Five years and nearly half-a-million dollars later, the round up program at Whole Foods Co-op in Duluth continues on.

Each month people who shop at their two locations can raise their totals to the next dollar, or any amount that they want.

“We will see anywhere between $7,000 and $15,000,” says Marketing Manager Marci Strack. “Last month CHUM was our recipient, and we raised $10,500.”

Strack says for April, half of what is raised will go to the St. Louis River Alliance. “I think that people like to support causes and things that are super local,” says Marketing Manager Marci Strack, “and the river clean up and the connections to it, I think, are really important to people. And I think that’s one of the reasons why it was selected.”

The other half of the money raised will go towards their Grow Local Food Fund, which was started in 2021. “I think it was just an additional way to be able to expand our reach and expand the reach of our generous shoppers’ donations,” says Strack, “to be able to give to non-profit organizations, but also support the local food supply.”

Applications for next year’s round up campaign will need to be in by July. Co-op members will vote in October on who will take part in 2023.