After Two Years Without Pancake Day, The Lions Club’s Annual Event is Back

The 63rd annual Lions Club Pancake Day is back after canceling in the past years due to the pandemic. Pancake Day is an all-you-can-eat affair with the goal of raising money for sight, hearing and diabetes needs in the community.

This year’s event will take place at the DECC’s Pioneer Hall.

The fundraiser will be on May 5, 2022 and the ticket cost is $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Parking is free at the DECC.

The meal includes fresh made regular or gluten-free pancakes served with sausage.

Beverage choices are coffee, milk, or juice.