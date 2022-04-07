Bent Paddle Brewing Unveils New Look For Year-Round Beers

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time since their launch in 2013, Bent Paddle Brewing is changing the way its main year-round beers look with a brand refresh.

New packaging began Thursday for their Venture Pils, Bent Hop IPA, 14° Amber, Black Ale, and Cold Press Black. Each features a beach along Lake Superior, with their geo-coordinates on the box, which match the vibe each beer tries to create.

“We thought the other design, though it got us very far, it was a little dark, and had some outdated design,” says co-founder Laura Mullen. “The four co-founders worked with our graphic designer Lucas Kackman to recreate this new kind-of brighter more modern look for the brand.”

Mullen is hopeful people are receptive to the new look, knowing that each beer’s recipe has not changed. “I think they will like it, and maybe it will introduce new people to Bent Paddle. It’s all over Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North and South Dakota. Maybe this new branding will help people see it on the shelf if they have never heard of it in those out-state markets. And then they get to taste the beer we make with the amazing water of Lake Superior.”

The new packaging will hit store shelves later this spring. It will also be featured during the brewery’s Festiversary event on May 21.