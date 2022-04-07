DECC Begins Tradition of Autographs

The signatures include Charlie Berens, Zach Williams and the band Rain.

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is starting a new tradition to remember the stars and entertainers who pass through year after year.

There are only three signatures on the wall so far. They are located back stage of the DECC’s Symphony Hall, right next to the dressing rooms. Executive Director Dan Hartman tells us he came up with the idea on the fly as comedian Charlie Berens was coming off stage a few weeks ago.

Hartman says, “I’d say it’s kind of a fun way to celebrate some of the past but also the future and to have people have more of that emotional story of the DECC. So you’ll see more and more of us, honestly, celebrating kind of this great space that a lot of times people forget about.”

The goal is to fill the wall with autographs as the years go on. There is also a similar setup at Amsoil Arena for entertainers who perform there.