Duluth Fire Stations Open Back Up to the Public

After being shut down from the public for more than two years because of COVID, Duluth fire stations are back open.

Firefighters can now give school groups and the public tours of the fire engines and operations at the different stations around town so the community can get a better idea of what all goes into firefighting.

Deputy Chief Jon Otis says face-to-face contact with people is valuable.

“You know it’s nice to see the faces of the public that we serve in times outside of the emergency situations and unfortunately with COVID that wasn’t possible. But, now that these restrictions have been lifted, I know that we’re really looking forward to seeing some of those faces again. Seeing people that are curious about what we do, see our equipment, visit their neighborhood fire station,” said DFD Deputy Chief of Life Safety, Jon Otis.

The Duluth Fire Department is also relaunching its safe car seat clinics. The first clinic is April 21st at station 7 on Maple Grove Road, it’s free.

You just have to sign up before, through the city’s website.