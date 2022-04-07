Duluth Folk School Designs Ukrainian Eggs Known As Pysanky For Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Folk School held a fundraiser Thursday making traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs called pysanky.

With invasions in Ukraine, the Folk School is offering extra sessions of this class in hopes to raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the International Rescue Committee.

People in the class created designs on eggs using a wax batik method.

After the one draws the initial design, the egg is dyed and the wax is melted off to reveal a colorful design.

“It’s very relaxing to do it, almost meditative, as you get working with it. Anywhere in the world people do it and so the eggs make a good art to work with a good introduction to the culture,” said Theresa Hornstein, an instructor.

Hornstein said she will be doing a demo this weekend at the Second Saturday Marketplace and selling eggs. Proceeds are going to Ukraine.