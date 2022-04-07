Gitchee Gumee Brewfest Returns

The Brewfest is Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m.

Superior, Wisc.– The Gitchee Gumee Brewfest returns this weekend at Superior’s Wessman Arena.

In years past the festival has been a local favorite and a great way to give back to the community. The Brewfest is one of the largest fundraisers for the Superior Junior Chamber, or Jaycees.

After being cancelled the last two years because of Covid, they hope the return will spark lots of interest and bring in even more charitable donations.

President of Superior Jaycees, Lukas Saunders says, “It is our big money maker for the year, so it did affect donations and scholarships and things like that that we do ordinarily. Very excited to have it back and get some money flowing through the community again.”

Tickets are available at the Superior 7West location, Port City Collective and Keyport. There will be a limited number available at the door.