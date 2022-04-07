Portions of Skyline Parkway Will Remain Closed Until May 31st

City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Division have made the decision to keep portions Skyline Parkway closed to vehicle traffic until the end of May so ground surfaces can properly dry out.

Parts of Skyline are usually closed for the winter season and reopened in the spring.

The prolonged closure will continue until May 31.

This decision was made with the street’s infrastructure in mind. There are parts of skyline that are made entirely of dirt, and if those roads don’t properly dry out, they could be permanently damaged.

“If we hurt this infrastructure or if we open it too early and it causes strain and stress on this infrastructure, we’re just gonna have to have more of that wonderful Duluth road construction in the area in summertime”, said Geoff Vukelich, Streets Maintenance Operations Coordinator.

The effected areas on Skyline Parkway:

-Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road

-Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road

-Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street

-Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits