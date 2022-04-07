Trains Getting Back on Track

Trains start rolling again Saturday, April 23.

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s almost that time of year again for the trains to hit the tracks and the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The trains have been worked on and the crew at The Depot are ready to get back to putting smiles on the faces of families especially after a tough two years dealing with the pandemic. By the looks of the sales so far, people are anxious to get riding up and down the North Shore.

“Our online pre-sales of tickets is way ahead of last year,” says North Shore Scenic Railroad Director, Ken Buehler, “I kind of do this analogy, last year was the pent up demand of people who didn’t take the pandemic seriously, this year is pent up demand from everyone that did take the pandemic seriously. So where last year was a record year for the North Shore Scenic Railroad and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, I’m thinking this will be just as good.”

