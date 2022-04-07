UMD Public Health Students Give Out Personal Wellness Kits

Wellness Kits Given to the First 50 Students That Stop By the Public Health Table in Kirby Student Center

UMD Public Health students are teaming up with the Kirby Program Board to promote good health on campus for National Public Health Week.

They offered free wellness kits to the first 50 students that stopped by their table. These kits were put together by Public Health Majors and are free to anyone on campus. They include helpful everyday accessories like face masks, Chapsticks, and stress balls. The students want to remind campus about how important self-care is, and now is the perfect time as students are getting closer to the end of the semester.

The Public Health Events Coordinator for UMD, Ani Mehnert said, “We just hope that all students can feel comfortable and destress a bit and overall improve their wellbeing during finals. Being Public Health Majors, its important just to improve the health of our campus and our students”.

There will be other health related events on campus throughout the week to remind people to prioritize their personal wellness. You can find details about these events on UMD’s Public Health Facebook page.