UWS Partnering with CASDA for Clothesline Project

UWS has T Shirts Hanging in Swenson Hall for the Clothesline Project

The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) is partnering with the Center for Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) for the Clothesline Project, raising awareness about sexual assault.

The Clothesline Project provides sexual assault survivors with a unique opportunity to decorate T shirts with the words they wish they could have said when under the control of their abuser. This gives those a chance to display their trauma while remaining anonymous.

Student organizer, and Psychology major at UWS, Brena Darwin said, “to hang the shirts just gives a good representation around the community like UWS. It brings awareness for not only those individuals who had the assault, but also for our community at UWS to give that powerful statement that this is actually going on, on a daily basis”.

Brightly colored T shirts with personal messages will cover the new Swenson Hall building until the end of April.