Active Adventures: Pickleball at Duluth Indoor Sports Center

In this weeks Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama tries his hand at pickleball. There is a regular group of players at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center on Rice Lake Rd. who play several times a week. They are very friendly and welcoming to all who are interested in picking up the game regardless of skill level. More information about pickleball at DISC can be found here.