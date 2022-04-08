Baby Slow Lorises Receive Names at the Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, MN – The recently born twin baby pygmy slow lorises at the Lake Superior Zoo were officially named today. After voting opened a couple of weeks ago on social media, the community decided on the names Gnocchi and Pesto. The Italian nature of these names comes from their father whose name is Giorgio.

“Here at the zoo, we love to give the community opportunity to participate in things like naming and watching our babies grow up because we want the community to feel invested in the zoo. So we were really excited to be able to involve the Duluth and local communities in naming the babies,” said marketing coordinator Caroline Routley.

Until they grow and become considerably bigger, their gender will remain a mystery because of the similarities between male and female baby slow lorises.