Coffee Conversation: AAD Shrine Circus Returns to Amsoil for 100th Year of Thrills, Smiles

DULUTH, Minn.- Pepper the Clown is one of many excited for the AAD Shrine Circus to return to Amsoil Arena this Saturday after missing the last couple of years due to COVID.

The circus is the single largest-running event in Duluth history.

Tickets are greatly discounted if patrons go to Super One Foods and get them for this weekend. There are 3 shows this year as follows:

Saturday, April 9 @ 1:00 and 6:00

Sunday, April 10 @ 1:00