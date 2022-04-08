Food Truck Season Upon Us

K&B Grilled Cheese includes fresh ingredients and homemade bread.

DULUTH, Minn.– Around this time of year, food trucks start making their rounds to different locations and giving the public some variety.

We spoke with one business today who specializes in gourmet grilled cheeses. K&B Grilled Cheese puts a new spin on the traditional sandwich, adding things like pesto and spinach artichoke dip.

One customer, Amanda Hoffman says, “How they make their grilled cheese it’s just really crispy on the outside and they just have so many kinds of grilled cheese. I’ve had the basil pesto, the margherita, the ham and cheese and every one is absolutely delicious.”

To keep up with K&B’s locations, check out their Facebook page.