Former UMD Goalie Ryan Fanti Earns Second Team All-American Honors

BOSTON, Mass. – Former UMD goalie Ryan Fanti has earned Second Team All-American honors from the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Last week, the junior netminder signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers and is currently with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season.

Fanti wrapped up his UMD career winning the NCHC Goaltender of the Year Award, As well as being named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Faceoff tournament.