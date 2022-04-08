Get Downtown Week Approaching

The event is scheduled from Monday, April 25 through Saturday, April 30.

DULUTH, Minn.– Get Downtown week is nearing and some of the cities most popular restaurants, breweries and retailers are participating in this week long event.

Typically called “Eat Downtown” Restaurant Week, the Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council wanted to include all kinds of businesses. This effort is to help drive more customers back to Duluth’s downtown waterfront and celebrate shopping locally.

“Our local businesses are what make downtown Duluth special,” says marketing and special events coordinator, Haley Carr, “The pandemic has been hard so we had a group come together, that’s excited to welcome people back downtown and for us to have the opportunity for us to encourage people to support local businesses.”

The event features over 30 businesses and each one participating will offer select buy one, get one discounts. For more information, click here.