Heritage Center Loading Up with Knick-Knacks, Antiques for Saturday Rummage Sale

85 booths were being set up Friday in preparation for the six-hour rummage sale.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Heritage Sports Center loaded up Friday with all types of knick-knacks and special home goods for their sixth annual rummage sale Saturday morning.

That’s down from the usual one hundred twenty spaces to make room for COVID safety precautions.

Staff says they have been planning for months and are excited to see it all come together.

“Hey it’s only six hours so we open at 9 o’clock we close at 3 and the nice thing about it is that you never know what you’ll find it in a rummage sale everything from a pair of boots to a $25,000 painting of Abraham Lincoln you just never know what you’re going to find,” said Lou Campbell, owner of the Rummage Sale.

Many items are available at a discount rate.

The entry fee is 5 dollars, and kids and teens under eighteen get in free.