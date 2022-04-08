New Taqueria Opening Soon in Canal Park

DULUTH, MN – Canal Park will soon be home to a new taqueria. Chachos, located on Canal Park Drive, will feature fast, in and out tacos along with a few other Mexican favorites. Co-owners Alex and Aaron are excited to get their feet wet in the restaurant industry and become part of the local business community in serving those who visit Canal Park.

“I think people are just excited to try something new and get just more tacos up here. It’s kind of like a taco renaissance and Mexican going on right now which is kind of exciting. People ask, like, how you feel about competition, but competition’s good. It makes everybody better. And that’s the whole point of food and cooking and try to develop the community of food in Duluth,” said co-owner Alex Giuliani.

Chachos is in the final stages of finishing their interior and hope to be open very soon. Keep an eye out for their opening date on their website and social media which could be as early as next Friday.