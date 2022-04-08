Registration Open for 8U/Mite Girls Summer Skills Clinic

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is now open for a special 8U girls summer skills clinic hosted by the Duluth Girls Hockey Association. The camp is free and open for girls eight years old and under with no hockey experience required.

“I’m a firm believer that it’s never too late to start hockey. However I do know the importance of starting early and developing correctly throughout that kind of system. We know that it’s important that girls are able to play and interact with their peers, as well as get connected with the awesome volunteer coaches parents. And now this year, the mentors that will be coming down to help,” DGHA player development and recruitment director Ali Randall said.

And those mentors will include some of the top college and high school players in the Northland. Spots are filling up quick so if you would like to register, click here. And for more information on the Duluth Girls Hockey Association, click here.