South Ridge Baseball Eager to Continue Winning Way

The Panthers have won three straight Section Championships.

CULVER, Minn.– The South Ridge Baseball team has seen success on the field in the past few years, winning three straight section championships. This season, the Panthers are hoping to make it four in a row.

Like most other spring sports, the team has been stuck inside for the majority of their season thus far. Of course, practicing on actual dirt is ideal, but the Panthers aren’t worried about that one bit.

“Our focus is controlling what we can control,” says Head Coach Aaron Weber, “We can’t control the weather, we can’t control the umpire calls, we can’t control things like that. We can control or preparation, we can control our effort, we can control our base-running and that’s the things we really focus on on the field.”

The team returned three of their starting pitchers from last year, and hope they can take them back to exactly where they want to be.

Pitcher Wyatt Olsen says, “We have me, Aaron and Christian throwing pretty fast, top tier in the section. We’re able to control a lot more, we don’t walk many people and we don’t give up a lot of hits.”

The pitching staff is excited to get the ball rolling and is hungry for more than just a section championship.

“I’m very excited, we’ve had a lot of guys working hard all off-season and we’re hoping to do better than we did last year in the state tournament, we got knocked out in the first round but we’ve all been working hard to improve from the good season we had last year, we wanna have an even better one,” says junior pitcher Christian Pretasky.

The Panthers face-off against Esko, Tuesday at a neutral location, Mesabi East.