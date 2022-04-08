“The Hockey Guys” Nominated for NIL Award Thanks to Popularity on TikTok

The group's TikTok account has only been around for a few years, but they have already amassed over one million followers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One local group of hockey players has understood the power of TikTok perfectly and they are reaping the benefits.

“The Hockey Guys”, which is made up of former and current players on the UW-Superior men’s hockey team, have been named finalists for a Name, Image and Likeness award from the Business of College Sports. The group’s TikTok account has only been around for a few years, but they have already amassed over one million followers.

“We are like a group of guys that has contributed in a way where we can kind of take part in this thing where I think it’s going to last forever and last a lifetime and develop into something really cool. But we’re in a way of the pioneers of that now that we can say that we’re getting nominated for this award,” said group founder Lawson McDonald.

The winner of the Hustle Award will be announced in June at the NIL Summit in Atlanta, Georgia.