Annual Arena Rummage Sale Kicks Off at Duluth Heritage Sports Center

DULUTH, Minn. — As the weather gets closer to spring, some were getting their spring cleaning started, selling their old trinkets, at the annual Arena Rummage Sale.

The owner of the annual Arena Rummage Sale at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center says in the first 3 hours of the event over a thousand people came through to try to find new treasures.

Called the first rummage sale of the year, Owner Lou Campbell says it gives them the first chance to make a little profit.

“We just think that the market is strong everywhere for this, being the first rummage sale of the year is very important, once you get 50 or 60 degrees continuous days, and its sunny out, people won’t come inside, so that’s what we’ve found out after doing this for so many years,” Lou Campbell, the Owner of The Event said.

This is Campbell’s last rummage sale of the year, but he hopes to expand his operations down into the Twin Cities next year.