MESC Hillfest Tackles Slopes at Giants Ridge

BIWABIK, Minn.- While we enjoyed the taste of Spring here in the Twin Ports, over at Giants Ridge in Biwabik more than 200 snowmobilers tore up the snow in hillcross, hillclimb and hilldrag for the Midwest Extreme Snowmobile Challenge’s (MESC) Hillfest. FOX 21 Photojournalist Owen Zagrabelny takes us there.