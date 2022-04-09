St. Scholastica Softball Swept by St. Catherine, Baseball Earns Split With Bethel in Home Openers

In game two, Olivia Howe drove in the only Saints run of the day while striking out six in eight innings of work. Meanwhile, three Saints recorded multi-hit games in game one to help the St. Scholastica baseball team pick up their first MIAC win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica softball team couldn’t get much going offensively on Saturday’s home opener as St. Catherine got the 2-0 and 2-1 (in extras) wins to sweep the doubleheader.

In game two, Olivia Howe got it done both offensively and in the circle, driving in the only Saints run of the day while striking out six in eight innings of work.

CSS falls to 9-10 and will play at Augsburg on Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the St. Scholastica baseball won their home opener 5-2 for their first ever MIAC win, but then Bethel won game two 7-6 to force the doubleheader split.

Three Saints recorded multi-hit games in game one while the Royals scored four in the ninth to win game two.

CSS moves to 6-10 and will be back in action Wednesday at Concordia (Minn.) with first pitch set for 2:30 p.m.