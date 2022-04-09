Strong Pitching Leads UMD Softball to Doubleheader Split With Minnesota State Mankato

Lauren Dixon finished with 13 strikeouts in game one while Sam Pederson struck out five and did not walk a batter in the shutout win in game two.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth and No. 18 Minnesota State Mankato softball teams traded shutouts on Saturday, as the Mavericks won game one 3-0 in extras while the Bulldogs took game two 2-0 to split the doubleheader.

Nicole Schmitt also recorded a solo home run in game two.

UMD moves to 21-10 (6-4) on the season and will host Concordia-St. Paul Sunday in a doubleheader. First pitch is set for noon.