UMD Hosts Student Craft Sale

UMD Students Got a Chance to Showcase and Sell Their Artwork

DULUTH, Minn.- A craft show and sale at UMD featured artwork and crafts made entirely by students. There were 30 student vendors in total, selling anything from ceramics to stickers. One of the organizers, Karley Graves, who is a student herself, said it’s a good opportunity for UMD students to showcase their work.

“We really wanted to host an event where students who are makers of their own stuff, whether it be jewelry, ceramics, art prints, something that’s really and truly their own, we wanted to give the opportunity to be able to sell that,” Graves said.

This is the first craft sale UMD has offered to students, and for one student, putting her passions on display was a completely new experience. Freshman Emma Jurgens said that graphic design has always been a hobby, but it was new territory for her when it came to selling her artwork.

“I never intended to show this stuff to anyone except my friends and family, but so far a lot of people have been enjoying it, so I’m glad I’m able to share that enjoyment,” Jurgens said.

With a successful first year in the books, UMD students and organizers are hopeful the craft sale becomes an annual event.